Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 10,382 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.8%

EBAY opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects eBay to report year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming results. The company’s prior quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 19.5% and adjusted earnings reaching $1.66 per share versus expectations of $1.58. eBay Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects eBay to report year-over-year earnings growth in its upcoming results. The company’s prior quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 19.5% and adjusted earnings reaching $1.66 per share versus expectations of $1.58. Neutral Sentiment: eBay is projected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. However, Zacks said the company does not currently show the combination of factors that typically supports a likely earnings beat, tempering the benefit of projected earnings growth. eBay Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings

eBay is projected to report quarterly results on Wednesday. However, Zacks said the company does not currently show the combination of factors that typically supports a likely earnings beat, tempering the benefit of projected earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: eBay and three former senior executives agreed to pay approximately $55.7 million, or nearly $56 million, to settle a lawsuit involving a 2019 stalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple who published an e-commerce newsletter. The settlement creates a meaningful legal expense and renews reputational concerns related to former management, although the payment is tied to conduct from several years ago. eBay and Former Executives Agree to $56 Million Settlement

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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