Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,400 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,526,238,000 after buying an additional 328,229 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $118.88 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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