Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $26.02 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of MU stock opened at $891.88 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $707.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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