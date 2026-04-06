Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,110 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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