Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant's stock worth $457,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant's stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $492.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $630.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

