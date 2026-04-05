Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,043 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,344 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,179,000 after buying an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock worth $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.43.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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