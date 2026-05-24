HS Management Partners LLC Sells 143,950 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,075 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 143,950 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

More Uber Technologies News

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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