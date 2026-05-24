HS Management Partners LLC Sells 174,750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,150 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 174,750 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 6.2% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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