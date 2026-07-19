Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,527 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $147,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $787.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $887.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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