Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 55,553 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,080 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of DaVita worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock worth $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock worth $123,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

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DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $213.31 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $215.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

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