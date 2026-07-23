Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 338,886 PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 338,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.60% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,692.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,380,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,419,784 shares of the company's stock worth $122,052,000 after buying an additional 1,262,928 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,408 shares of the company's stock worth $102,919,000 after buying an additional 1,218,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 532,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 448,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $17.70 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

See Also

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