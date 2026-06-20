Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250,624 shares of the company's stock after selling 465,044 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of CocaCola worth $646,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions.

Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors.

Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors. Positive Sentiment: KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares.

KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news.

One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside.

Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage was opinion and analysis rather than a major earnings or operational announcement, so the stock’s move today appears tied more to sentiment around defensiveness and dividends than fresh fundamentals.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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