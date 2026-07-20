Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,742 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Deckers Outdoor worth $58,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $106.50 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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