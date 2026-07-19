Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $206.63 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,844 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Illinois Tool Works worth $206,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,122,535,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,709,734,000 after buying an additional 184,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,141,948,000 after buying an additional 142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $912,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE ITW opened at $276.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day moving average is $266.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here