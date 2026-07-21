Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.64 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,335 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BR opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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