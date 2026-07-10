Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 194.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price target on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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