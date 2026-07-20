Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $58.85 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,929 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $58,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $206.26 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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