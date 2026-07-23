Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,858 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after purchasing an additional 184,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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