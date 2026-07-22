Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,370 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $350.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.99 and a 200-day moving average of $328.55. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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