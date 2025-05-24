HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Increased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in HSBC were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $137,563,000 after purchasing an additional 951,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HSBC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here