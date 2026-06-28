Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 170,438 OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of OUTFRONT Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $33.16 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,100 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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