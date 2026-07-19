Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 242,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.60% of Synchrony Financial worth $138,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Synchrony Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

Read Our Latest Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report).

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