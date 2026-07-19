Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Danaher worth $259,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.4% in the first quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,313 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7%

DHR stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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