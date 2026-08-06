Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 2,065.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,672 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hub Group worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 271.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hub Group's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group

Key Stories Impacting Hub Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are notifying investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026. Investors have until August 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff; the deadline is procedural and does not establish that the allegations are proven. Kaplan Fox class action deadline article

Multiple law firms are notifying investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026. Investors have until to seek appointment as lead plaintiff; the deadline is procedural and does not establish that the allegations are proven. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements about its financial results, revenue recognition, purchased transportation costs, accounting practices, and internal controls. Several notices reference an alleged $77 million understatement of purchased transportation costs that was attributed to “strong cost controls” and “network optimization.”

The lawsuits allege that Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements about its financial results, revenue recognition, purchased transportation costs, accounting practices, and internal controls. Several notices reference an alleged of purchased transportation costs that was attributed to “strong cost controls” and “network optimization.” Negative Sentiment: The legal actions follow Hub Group’s disclosure that previously issued financial statements were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Law-firm notices link that disclosure to a sharp stock decline—reported as 18% in one account and approximately 31% in another—raising potential liability, reputational damage, and uncertainty around future financial statements. BFA Law Hub Group securities-fraud article

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Further Reading

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