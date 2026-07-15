Hudson Canyon Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,000 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hudson Canyon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of MU stock opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $938.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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