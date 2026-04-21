Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,262 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 60,326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 14,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 943,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,401 and sold 98,986 shares valued at $1,600,958. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here