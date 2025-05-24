Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average of $199.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

