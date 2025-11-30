Huntington National Bank Purchases 12,921 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,589 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Huntington National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Huntington National Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

