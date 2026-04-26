Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 202.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $352.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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