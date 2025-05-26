HWG Holdings LP Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.59.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $273.05 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

