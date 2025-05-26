HWG Holdings LP Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,621. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,568. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $881.74 and a 200-day moving average of $974.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

