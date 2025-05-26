HWG Holdings LP Has $4.48 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of HWG Holdings LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.48.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $228.72 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

