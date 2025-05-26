HWG Holdings LP Has $962,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,154 shares of the company's stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

