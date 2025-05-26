HWG Holdings LP Purchases 559 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,036.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

