Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Acquires 2,346 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5%

TSM stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.03 and a 200 day moving average of $352.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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