iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,823 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,282 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $58,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, President Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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