iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,110 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,358 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 56,110 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. The firm has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $342.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,289 shares of company stock valued at $26,590,990. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here