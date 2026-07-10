Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $8.52 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.0%

LRCX stock opened at $353.17 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $332.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised Lam Research’s price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, helping fuel the stock’s rally. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target increase

Mizuho raised Lam Research’s price target from $380 to $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, helping fuel the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating and $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. TipRanks analyst note

Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating and $404 price target, citing ongoing outperformance and structural share gains. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that AI-related chip spending and advanced packaging trends could lift demand for wafer fabrication equipment, including Lam’s tools. Barron’s article on Meta chip plans

Investor enthusiasm is also being supported by reports that AI-related chip spending and advanced packaging trends could lift demand for wafer fabrication equipment, including Lam’s tools. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research also announced its June quarter financial conference call for July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not itself a major catalyst. PR Newswire conference call announcement

Lam Research also announced its June quarter financial conference call for July 29, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not itself a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests the stock is drawing renewed attention as investors look ahead to earnings and assess whether the AI semiconductor buildout can support further upside. Kalkine Media article

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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