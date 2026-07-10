Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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