Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 926 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 353.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,215.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,091.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,032.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,260.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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