IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting IDEXX Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. IDEXX reported second-quarter EPS of $4.27 versus the $3.94–$3.95 consensus and revenue of $1.217 billion versus approximately $1.20 billion expected. Revenue increased 10% year over year, or 9% organically, supported by 9% organic growth in the Companion Animal Group, 13% organic Water revenue growth and 9% organic growth in Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. IDEXX Laboratories Announces Second Quarter Results

IDEXX reported second-quarter EPS of $4.27 versus the $3.94–$3.95 consensus and revenue of $1.217 billion versus approximately $1.20 billion expected. Revenue increased 10% year over year, or 9% organically, supported by 9% organic growth in the Companion Animal Group, 13% organic Water revenue growth and 9% organic growth in Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is now $14.69–$14.94, above the $14.64 consensus. Revenue guidance is approximately $4.7 billion. The improved outlook, margin expansion and continued demand for diagnostic products helped drive the initial share-price gain. IDXX Q2 Earnings and 2026 EPS Outlook

FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is now $14.69–$14.94, above the $14.64 consensus. Revenue guidance is approximately $4.7 billion. The improved outlook, margin expansion and continued demand for diagnostic products helped drive the initial share-price gain. Positive Sentiment: UBS increased its price target. UBS lifted its target from $620 to $670, implying roughly 14.6% upside from the referenced price. However, the firm maintained a neutral rating, limiting the strength of the bullish signal. UBS Raises IDEXX Price Target

UBS lifted its target from $620 to $670, implying roughly 14.6% upside from the referenced price. However, the firm maintained a neutral rating, limiting the strength of the bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus has shifted to execution and valuation. IDEXX’s strong earnings and outlook are already driving significant attention, so investors may be weighing the company’s growth prospects against its elevated valuation and UBS’s neutral stance. IDEXX Earnings Call Highlights

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $756.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $584.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.83 and a 200-day moving average of $586.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $518.55 and a twelve month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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