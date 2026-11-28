Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 437,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $614,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,223,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 911,489 shares of the company's stock worth $479,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 401,082 shares of the company's stock worth $211,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197,808 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the company's stock worth $159,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,362 shares of the company's stock worth $133,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,172.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,090,941.44. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mazelsky sold 25,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.19, for a total transaction of $17,678,196.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,929,431.57. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,428 shares of company stock valued at $28,567,934. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $627.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $740.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $805.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $717.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $721.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.61 and a 1-year high of $757.23. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 71.04%. IDEXX Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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