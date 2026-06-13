Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 10,454 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,537 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $59,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:GEV opened at $940.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.21 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,008.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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