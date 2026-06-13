Ieq Capital LLC Sells 17,607 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,530 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 17,607 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $248,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $957.30 and a 200 day moving average of $909.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $609.59 and a 12-month high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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