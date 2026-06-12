IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,548 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,848 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 634,715 shares of company stock worth $81,410,816 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.48.

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Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips joined TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy in an MoU with the Syrian Petroleum Company to explore offshore Block 3 in the Mediterranean, which could create a new long-term exploration opportunity if the project advances. Article Title

ConocoPhillips joined TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy in an MoU with the Syrian Petroleum Company to explore offshore Block 3 in the Mediterranean, which could create a new long-term exploration opportunity if the project advances. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on COP remains constructive overall, with some analysts highlighting the company’s resilience and others maintaining upbeat price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential over time. Article Title

Recent commentary on COP remains constructive overall, with some analysts highlighting the company’s resilience and others maintaining upbeat price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential over time. Neutral Sentiment: Energy stocks broadly have been stronger this year, and the sector ETF’s gains show investors are still favoring oil and gas names despite recent pullbacks. Article Title

Energy stocks broadly have been stronger this year, and the sector ETF’s gains show investors are still favoring oil and gas names despite recent pullbacks. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips reported solid last quarter results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, which continues to support the investment case even though year-over-year revenue declined.

ConocoPhillips reported solid last quarter results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, which continues to support the investment case even though year-over-year revenue declined. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been negative, with a recent director stock sale adding to a pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider activity has been negative, with a recent director stock sale adding to a pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One recent article framed COP as vulnerable to additional market weakness, reinforcing concerns that the stock could stay tied to crude-price moves if oil sentiment softens further. Article Title

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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