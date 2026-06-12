IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,080 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 198,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 603.4% during the third quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,629,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here