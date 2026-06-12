IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $54.77 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,343 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Chevron were worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. How Investment in TCO Is Powering Chevron's Next Wave of Cash Growth

Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Chevron Corporation (CVX) Benefited from Escalating Conflict in Iran

Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Chevron (CVX) Price Forecast: Bullish Signals Build Toward Breakout

Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Chevron’s CFO on why finance chiefs are defining AI’s business value

Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis.

Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from strong-buy to hold, which may have added some pressure to the shares.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.1%

CVX stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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