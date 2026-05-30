IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

JPM stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $302.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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