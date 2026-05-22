IFP Advisors Inc Buys 18,060 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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