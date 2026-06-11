Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 35,162 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here